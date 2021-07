Image credit: Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's younger cousin Shanaya is no less than a millennial diva. Even before entering the Bollywood glam world, Shanaya, 21, is at her A-game when it comes to getting her style quotient right. Going by the confidence and ease with she carries herself, it seems Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter is ready to embrace the showbiz world with a bang. Whether it's attending filmy parties or hanging out with friends, she maintains a fashion-forward approach when it comes picking outfits. Her fashionable choices surely hint at a budding trendsetter in the making.