Image credit: Instagram

Here's how celebs are celebrating Durga Puja with family

Navratri is the festival of worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga and is celebrated for nine days with great passion and delight. This festival is full of dance, energy, celebration, and getting dressed up. And Bollywood celebrities such as Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sumona Chakravarti, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee among others have been making most of the Durga Puja festivities with their respective families. Take a look.