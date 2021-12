Image credit: Instagram

No dosti-yaari for these celebs

Nowadays, Bollywood stars try be cordial with each other in the industry. But, there was a time when rivalries between celebs used to be in the headlines. The industry is also known for friendships. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are very good friends. Karan Johar shares a great friendship with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol. Earlier, it was said that two actresses can’t be friends, but even actresses nowadays are best friends in the industry. However, there are a few celebs who will never be friends with each other. Check out below who those celebs are…