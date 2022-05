Image credit: Instagram

Bollywood actresses who have given more flops than hits

Kangana Ranaut's action thriller Dhaakad has terrible bombed at the box office. The movie has collected merely Rs 50 lakh on its opening day against her counterpart Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which made Rs 14.11 crore on the same day. Dhaakad is now Kangana's 8th flop in a row. Her last hit was 2015’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Not just Kangana, but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor have also given more flops that hits in their acting career. Take a look.