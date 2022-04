Sridevi

Ram Gopal Varma is undoubtedly the most controversial filmmaker in Bollywood. However, the filmmaker gives a damn about the judgments around. He loves to create controversies and that has apparently become his second most loved hobby after filmmaking. Checkout these 5 controversial statements that RGV made against these stars. In one of his tweets, RGV spoke about Sridevi and that left her irked. He had mentioned that her ' thundering thighs' made her a big star, If only acting talent is a measure for stardom why wasn't Smita Patil bigger than Srideviji. The thunder thighs made the difference.’ The filmmaker received a lot of criticism for his comments back then. Reportedly he has even written one whole chapter on Sridevi n his autobiography, ' Guns and Thighs'