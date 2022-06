Kangana Ranaut

It was recently that Kangana Ranaut shared some stunning pictures from her home in Manali. This is her second home in the mountains. As she shared pictures on social media, the Manikarnika actress revealed that she has designed this house herself. She wrote, 'Here is something for all design enthusiasts, who love decor and are curious about mountains architecture which is local but ancient and deeply traditional .... I built a new home it's an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood. I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries and wooden karigiri.' Apart from her, there are a few stars who own a house in the hills. Take a look.