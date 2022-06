Karan Kundrra

The Bigg Boss 15 star Karan Kundrra has reached a new level of stardom. After being a part of the controversial show, he got roped in to be the host of Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp. He was the jailor of the show and fans loved him in his avatar. The TRPs of the show when he appeared used to shoot up like how. Well, if the reports are anything to go by he charged Rs 2 to 3 lakh per episode. Now, he is the host of Dance Deewane Juniors.