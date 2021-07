Image credit: Instagram

Rahil Azam

Calling Dilip Kumar 'the eighth wonder of the world' Rahil Azam shared a rare pic with the star and wrote, “Yusuf Saheb is an institution in himself, and nobody could have ever worked the way he has. Nobody could have crossed the bench mark he had set. And the kind of effortless and natural performances, we see today in webseries, he has done those same 60 years back! According to me, he is the 8th wonder of the world and he will always remain in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace!”