Image credit: Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi

The television industry is very dynamic. Once you become a part of the TV industry, you get immense love and respect from every corner. However, one needs to be experimenting. One has to take up challenges and keep exploring themselves as an artist. And over the years, they establish themselves after which their remunerations hike up to an unbelievable amount. So, today, we will look at some of the TV celebrities who charge a whopping amount for one episode. First up, we have Divyanka. If reports are to be believed, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Divyanka charged about Rs 1 to 1.5 lakhs per episode.