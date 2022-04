Image credit: Instagram

Alia Bhatt

After The Kashmir Files took off to a flying start at the box office, Kangana took a dig at Alia Bhatt and her film Gangubai Kathiwadi by saying, 'The Kashmir Files is the first successful and profitable Hindi film in theatres post-pandemic. I m telling you all this because the movie mafia their chaatikaar and their bikaau media won't tell you. No one from the industry will applaud or appreciate it so I am doing my bit.'