Salman Khan - Shah Rukh Khan fight

We all know that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have had a frequently changing equation. While they are very good friends now, there was a time when they did not talk to each other. It is said that at Katrina Kaif's birthday party, the two had a fight. Salman reportedly took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan for not doing a cameo in his film and SRK clapped back.