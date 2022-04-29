Sidharth Shukla’s fans are unhappy with celebs using his name

Late actor Sidharth Shukla was witty, kind, charming and a powerhouse of talent. He tragically passed away in September 2021. It was a huge shock for all his fans and well-wishers across the country. Sidharth still has a massive fan following. To date, his fans are protective of him. And it’s heartening, to say the least. Being a public figure and well-read, Sidharth’s quotes, and thoughts would often go viral. He would keep sharing his thoughts with his fans on social media. Sidharth’s fans were always protective of him. However, after his death, their protectiveness has increased. Especially, when someone takes his name or talks about him. ‘Stop using Sidharth Shukla’ has been a trend on Twitter by his fans who don’t want anyone to misuse Sidharth’s name in any way. Today, we will have a dekko at the list of celebs who have been called out by his fans.