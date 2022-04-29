From Karan Kundrra to Shehnaaz Gill – 6 celebs who were trolled for 'using' Sidharth Shukla's name for personal benefit
From Karan Kundrra to Shehnaaz Gill – 6 celebs who were trolled for 'using' Sidharth Shukla's name for personal benefit
Sidharth Shukla's fans are very protective of him. They don't like people using Sidharth's name for profit. Recently, Karan Kundrra was trolled for his quote which was similar to Sidharth's. Let's have a dekko at more celebs who were called out by the Bigg Boss 13 winner's fans.