Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's love story is a perfect one. They met on the sets of Tashan and fell in love with each other. Even though there is an age gap of 10 years, love prevailed over everything. Well, Kareena has openly spoken about living with Saif Ali Khan before they got married. In an interview, she had stated that Saif Ali Khan asked her mom Babita and she was totally cool with it. Here's looking at other couples who were allegedly in live-in relationships.