Image credit: Instagram

Bollywood actors who were in a live-in relationship before marriage

The concept of live-in relationships has been popular among Bollywood stars for a long time now. While some live-in relationships materialised into marriage, some just fizzled out with time. So let's take a look at Bollywoodc couples such as Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao and others who lived-in together before getting married.