Kareena Kapoor

In a past interview, Kareena expressed her desire to make her OTT debut. She said she was inspired by Saif Ali Khan, who got immense love and appreciation for his roles in Sacred Games and Tandav. The actress also said that she already has many offers in hand. Buzz is that the actress might choose an OTT project to mark her acting comeback post baby two Jeh.