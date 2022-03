Image credit: Instagram

Top 6 longest kissing scenes in Bollywood

Gone are the days when flowers and other objects used to romance each other on screen instead of Bollywood stars. Most of the new gen actors are comfortable in doing steamy scenes with their costars to bring authenticity to their performance. Over the years, we have seen actors performing long and passionate kissing scenes on the big screen that kept the audience glued to their seats. From Katrina Kaif-Hrithik Roshan to Anushka Sharma- Ranveer Singh, let's take a look at the top 6 longest kissing scenes in Bollywood.