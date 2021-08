Image credit: Instagram

10 times Bollywood actresses were cast in useless roles as mere objects of desire

There's no need to tell anyone that Bollywood has been a male-dominated industry for the past several decades now. The meatier roles are always been written considering the male actors and their popularity in mind while the female counterparts often have to settle with useless roles as mere objects of desire. The shelf life of actresses is also pretty short compared to their male counterparts whose age doesn't impact their stardom. They continue to do action-packed roles, play college boys and romance actresses half their age. But after a certain age, actresses are considered only to play roles of mothers or characters that are older to them. Though the industry has witnessed a major shift in the past few years and powerful roles are being written keeping strong female characters in mind, the age gap and beauty standards are still considered as the utmost criteria for actresses to stay relevant in the industry. Let's revisit the times when A-list actresses such as Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan and others were just there to put the Hero on the pedestal. Take a look.