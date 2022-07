Katrina Kaif

There is quite a hullabaloo around Sushmita Sen (46) and her falling in love with Lalit Modi. Their wedding is also being discussed. Well, whether they will get married or not is still a mystery, here's looking at other divas who got married after the 'ideal age' had passed. Katrina Kaif is one of them. She got married to Vicky Kaushal at the age of 38.