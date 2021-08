Image credit: Instagram

Bollywood stars who grabbed HEADLINES for starry tantrums

Fans adore their favourite Bollywood stars, be it for their performances, good looks or style statements and what not. But there were a few times when celebrities such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana made headlines for reportedly throwing starry tantrums. Take a look.