Kajol's comment on 'uneducated politicians'

Kajol sparked a massive controversy after she made a comment that the country is being ruled by 'uneducated' leaders. In an interview with The Quint, she said, You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I'm sorry but I'm going to go out and say that. You are being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint. A massive debate launched on social media after this comment. Also Read - The Trial actor Aamir Ali opens up on why he was not in the trailer; shares interesting bit about his character [Exclusive]