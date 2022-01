Image credit: Pinterest

Deepika Padukone vs Kourtney KArdashian

Deepika Padukone slipped into a red latex dress with a deep neckline for the trailer launch event of Gehraiyaan. However, fans quickly pointed out that Kourtnet Karrdashian had worn almost similar outfit during Halloween. It seems Deepika sought some fashion inspiration from the Hollywood star but it is not the first time!