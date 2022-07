Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has also been attacked by trolls for being 'too thin'. In an interview, she had revealed that it affected her mentally as she was called flat-screen. She had said, 'People used to say I look like a boy, flat screen. At that time it did hurt because those are the years where you are forming your self-confidence. You are learning to love yourself and someone else is pulling you down then you really start doubting yourself.'