Image credit: Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon had once said that if she would ever play a lesbian character, she would love to romance Deepika Padukone because she finds the Gehraiyaan actor very hot, likes the way she carries herself and she is taller like her. Also Read - BTS: Jimin becomes the fastest Korean Solo Male to achieve THIS milestone with song With You; here's how ARMY is celebrating [VIEW TWEET]