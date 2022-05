Image credit: Google

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha podcast

Aamir Khan is a phenomenal actor. We all know that. But he is also an expert when it comes to film marketing. He will be coming up with a podcast for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and we can’t wait to know how it’s going to be like. This isn’t the first time the actor has come up with a unique and different idea. Here’s a look at some of his other excellent film promotion ideas.