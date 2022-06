Image credit: Instagram

Divas setting style goals with deepest neckline outfits

Bollywood divas are known for raising the bar when it comes to style statements. Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and others have been redefining style goals for fans. These fashionistas often leave netizens gushing over their stunning looks. So without much ado, let's take a look at the times when these hot divas rocked the deepest neckline outfits like never before.