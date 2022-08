Rubina Dilaik-Mohit Malik

A war of words has ensued between Mohit Malik and Rubina Dilaik on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actor told the actress that she is trying to gain footage to be seen on the show. This led to a disagreement. Rubina fans have slammed him and how. But some feel that the actress is a spoilsport and cannot handle it when things go against her. This is not the first time, Rubina Dilaik's spats are making news.