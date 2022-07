TV beauties who are rocking swimsuits after crossing 40s: Urvashi Dholakia

Today, we will be having a dekko at some of the popular actresses and television personalities who've wowed the masses with their super hot avatar. From Shweta Tiwari to Urvashi Dholakia and more, here's a dekko at 6 TV actresses who have surpassed 40 but don't look a day over 25. They can rock bikinis and swimwear way better than the gen Z out there. Let's check out the hottest 40-plus TV actresses in their swimwear. First up, we have Naagin 6 fame Urvashi Dholakia. Uff, uff, uff, the gorgeous vamp of Indian television drop[ed some sizzling hot pictures from the pool a couple of hours ago. Urvashi has been setting Instagram on fire with her bold, beautiful and chirpy personality.