Nayanthara

Celebrities are always followed. They are public figures and always have paparazzi following them. In the smartphone era, now even fans follow them demanding selfies. At a social gathering or airport, celebs encounter at least one fan who demands a selfie. Over the years, the demand has got aggressive and there are times when celebrities have lost their cool too. The recent one is Lady Superstar Nayanthara. A video of her and her husband Vignesh Shivan has gone viral in which they could be seen visiting a temple. As the crowd gathered to take pictures and videos of stars, Nayanthara got angry and threatened to break a fan's phone. Here's looking at other stars who got angry at fans for invading privacy.