Hush-hush

Bollywood weddings have always had the nation hooked from the time Bollywood came into existence, and they’ve only gotten bigger and grander, drawing more eyeballs and coverage along the way. The grandeur and pomp over several days of festivities are something that seldom fails to capture a collective consciousness. However, some Bollywood weddings have been kept under wraps till the D-day, only to leave everyone stunned once the nuptials finally take place. Here are 8 secrets Bollywood weddings that completely took the nation by surprise…