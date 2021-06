Ankita Lokhande vs Usha Nadkarni

Whispers were being heard that a cold war of sorts prevailed on the sets of Pavitra Rishta between Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni. Reportedly, the reason behind their animosity was Usha Nadkarni receiving more fame and recognition than Ankita. However, Usha Nadkarni refused the rumours saying, These are baseless rumours and even if there is any element of truth in this, I am not aware. People end up cooking false stories but I don’t believe anything till I hear it from the concerned person directly. We are like one extended family and have fun on the sets together.