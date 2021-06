Image credit: Instagram

Celebs trolled this week

Being a Bollywood celebrity has its own ups and downs. It is a common perception that celebrities have everything in life and being famous is always fun. But apart from getting special treatment, fanbase and loads of opportunities, celebrities can't do everything that an average person does in their day-to-day lives. They have no privacy and are constantly being judged by people for everything they do. It is perhaps the reason why we often come across news of celebrities getting trolled for things that irk people's sentiments. This week, Nia Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Urvashi Rautela, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan and Sanusha Santhosh became the soft target of trolls.