Image credit: Instagram

'If you have it, flaunt it'

Being fitness freaks, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora never shy away from showing off their enviable curves in body-hugging dresses. So without much ado, let's take a look at the times when these Bollywood actresses made heads turn when they stepped out in bodycon outfits.