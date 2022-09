Times when Urfi Javed got trolled for her fashion

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed loves creating and donning unique outfits. She has time and again proven her love for bizarre outfits and fashion. Urfi is the only actress who dares to go all bold on camera and does not mind getting trolled. Well, getting trolled is not something new for Urfi. Every time she wears something unique, netizens troll her massively. From not wearing underwear to going semi-n*de; times when Urfi Javed was brutally trolled for her ‘bizarre’ fashion.