Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the best-known actresses in the South. The lady is known for her powerful image on the screen. Well, off-screen too, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a very strong persona. It can be seen in the replies she gives to the trolls. Time and again she has proved that she is not somebody you can mess with. Recently, there were reports of Naga Chaitanya finding love in Sobhita Dhulipala. However, Naga's fans trolled Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her PR team for spreading false rumours. Over this, she tweeted, 'Rumours on girl - Must be true !! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl !! Grow up guys .. Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!'