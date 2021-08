Image credit: Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan

On Koffee with Karan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda had revealed some interesting details about their family WhatsApp group. While Amitabh Bachchan needs to be notified by an SMS and only then he reads the message, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too stays mostly inactive and takes ages to reply to calls or texts. Jaya Bachchan sends sentimental messages which is a mix of sensible, preachy messages and videos. Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya is the coolest member in the group. He keeps cracking jokes on her mother. All the members are expected to mention on the WhatsApp group when they board a flight or when they land. This is a rule of the family.