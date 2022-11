Image credit: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is in town currently. She is reportedly on a business trip launching her hair care brand products and more. As she was papped in Mumbai yesterday at an event, Priyanka Chopra exuded boss lady vibes. She looked ravishing and confident in a blue pantsuit which she teamed with a matching bralette. She ditched a shirt and rather set the style game bar high with her risque yet classy look. Here's taking a look at other Bollywood stars who nailed this look with great panache.