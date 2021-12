Palak Tiwari - Raja Chaudhary emerge strong as father-daughter duo

The gorgeous Palak Tiwari and her dad, Raja Chaudhary did not meet one another for 13 long years. But, dad and daughter are growing close now. In fact, he is planning to move back to Mumbai as he does not want to miss out on Palak’s love. Palak Tiwari has a hit song under her belt with Bijlee Bijlee. Dad Raja Chaudhary made reels on the same. It seems she got a birthday cake for her daddy when he was in town. Raja who is a good cook made a variety of dishes for his baby girl. This reunion is so heart-warming to see at so many levels.