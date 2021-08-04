Image credit: Instagram/vjanusha

Online spat with Kishwer Merchant

The VJ had also got into a heated online spat with actress Kishwar Merchant, who she had once known as a friend. It all began when she and another friend, VJ Gaelyn, had allegedly trolled Kishwer and her friend, Rahul Sharma, for their English accent in a video on an Insta story. Later, Anusha again took to Instagram to clarify her stance, writing: “To my loves, I guess I have stayed quiet long enough. And the undying support & love is forever appreciated from the bottom of heart. Being born in Africa, raised in the UK & mostly Australia, I have actually lived most of my life in my motherland, it’s funny anywhere I ever go or have lived, coming back here always makes me feel safest & at ease. So the fact that anyone made this about racial discrimination just because I have a different accent, isn’t that racist too? In this 10 sec video we laughed at WHAT he was saying, it was nothing to do with accents, or English. When we mimicked him, again it was about WHAT he was saying!”