Image credit: Instagram

Upcoming mega box office clashes

Well, earlier box office clashes were quite normal as we used to see two or more Bollywood films competing with each other. But now the game has completely changed as regional films have turned into pan-India films and Hollywood biggies are giving tough time to Indian movies. Well, we have a list of upcoming clashes, which might affect the box office collections of these movies but will be bonanza for the audience.