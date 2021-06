Image credit: Google.com

Do you know how much these contestants earn?

The most popular adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is all set to entertain its viewers soon. Celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, and others have participated in the show. According to reports, singer Rahul Vaidya is the highest-paid contestant on the show. Let's take a look at how much these Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants earn per episode.