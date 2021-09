Image credit: Google

Rahul Vaidya

Indian reality shows have become super-popular in the past few years. And with them, some of the contestants have got a new lease of life. They have come back in the limelight and should thank reality shows for a new innings in their careers. In this pic, we have Rahul Vaidya. He was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14 and went on to do Khatron Ke Khiladi.