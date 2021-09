Image credit: Google

Sherlyn Chopra takes a dig at Shilpa

Amid the ongoing Raj Kundra pornography case, Sherlyn Chopra reportedly has given her statement to the Mumbai Police. “I had hired Arms Prime Pvt Ltd to make the Sherlyn Chopra App. The directors of Arms Prime were Saurabh Kushvah and Raj Kundra,” she said in her statement according to media reports. Sherlyn reportedly alleged that the income that was generated from the Sherlyn Chopra app was to be shared equally between Arms Prime Pvt Ltd and her but she never received her share of the income. Even Shilpa has apparently given her statement in which she has said that I she ‘was too busy with her own work and hence not aware about what Kundra was up to.' Sherlyn took to social media and said, “According to some media reports, didi is saying that she wasn’t aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn’t about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves?”