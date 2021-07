Image credit: Instagram

Raj Kundra sent in police custody

After his arrest on Monday, Raj Kundra was on Tuesday remanded in police custody till July 23 by a Mumbai court. The police claimed there were several WhatsApp chats that revealed Kundra was involved in the financial dealings of the app and its contents. The police also said three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were forced to act in pornographic movies. The police also arrested another person, identified as Ryan Thorpe, who was working on a senior position with an app firm, from his office along with Kundra after an enquiry into the matter, an official said. Kundra and Thope were produced before a magistrate's court here which remanded both of them in police custody till July 23. Earlier, the police on Monday said Kundra appears to be the key conspirator of the case.