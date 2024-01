Prabhas' fee for Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is going to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever. Prabhas has charged Rs 150 crores, which is his standard fee for films. Despite duds like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, his star power remains undiminished. It seems his fee for Maruthi's Raaj Saab is way lower keeping with the overall cost of the film.