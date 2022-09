Image credit: Instagram

Trisha to stay single forever

Speaking about her marriage plans, Trisha had said that she will have a love marriage and will marry someone who fully understands her. Until then, she won't worry about being single. She even went on to say that if she doesn't find the right man, she is ready to stay single forever. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Chiyaan Vikram reveals unknown facts about Cholas and India and it'll make you excited for the film