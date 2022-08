Image credit: Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor calls pregnant Alia Bhatt 'phailoed'

During a live session, Ranbir pointed at Alia's baby bump and said, Well I can say somebody has phailoed. Though he quickly added that it was a joke, netizens slammed for his insensitivity towards his pregnant wife. He then apologised for his comments saying, Firstly, I love my wife with everything I have in my life. It's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny. It wasn't my intention. I spoke to Alia about it later and she laughed it off. My sense of humour falls flat on my face sometimes. I apologise to those who got offended by it.