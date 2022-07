These Bollywood actors have allegedly gone under the knife!

Bollywood celebs are constantly under the radar and public glare. The celebs try their level best to look perfect at every occasion. Did you know these Bollywood actors have undergone surgery to enhance their looks? From Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and more Bollywood actors underwent different surgeries to look much more handsome and this will leave you shocked!