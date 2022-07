Kubbra Sait

Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait is currently in the news as she has made some bold confessions in her book. She has penned about being molested at an early age, as well as, going through an abortion. Kubbra Sait revealed that she had a one-night stand on her trip to Andamans and that led to pregnancy. She was 30 then, however, she terminated the pregnancy as she was not ready to be a mother. Here's looking at other stars who have openly confessed of having one-night stands.