Image credit: Google

Priyanka Chopra asked to strip

While promoting her book Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was asked to strip for a film. “The director suggested me to speak to my stylist, so I called him and briefly explained the situation, then passed on the phone to the director. Standing right in front of me, the director said, ‘Jo bhi ho chaddiyyan dikhni chahiyen. Nahi toh log picture kyun dekhne aayenge?’ Pee Cee had disclosed. She had added that it was her co-star Salman Khan who saw how uncomfortable she was and came to her rescue.