Ranveer Singh

Revealing his first-hand experience with casting couch, Ranveer had said that a highly sleazy gentleman did not even look at his portfolio and went on to tell him, You have to be smart. You have to be sexy. Jo smart hai, jo sexy hai, wo aage nikal jaata hai. The man then advised Ranveer to be open to 'take and touch'. When Ranveer said no, he started negotiating if he can just touch or at least see it. I later spoke with other strugglers who said the man had made similar propositions to them,” Ranveer said.